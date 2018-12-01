EPL: Red Devils hold Saints in four-goal thriller 

Manchester United recovered from two goals down at Southampton but were made to settle for a 2-2 draw in Saturday evening‘s Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium.
Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera struck in the space of five first-half minutes for the Red Devils to cancel out goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares.
United have now gone three matches without a win in the top flight, leaving them outside the division’s top six after playing a game more than the sides around them.
Southampton had gone nine league games without a win heading into this one, and their lack of confidence was clear to see from the off as Alex McCarthy’s poor clearance gifted the visitors an early chance.
Marcus Rashford failed to pick out Herrera with his backheel, however, and the keeper recovered in time to block the shot from Lukaku when it eventually arrived.
It would be United’s turn to fall apart 10 minutes later, as Armstrong fired across David de Gea once Michael Obafemi had prodded the ball through to him.
The Red Devils’ evening went from bad to worse soon after as Soares guided a 25-yard free kick into the top corner of the net after Rashford brought down Mario Lemina.
Having barely created anything from open play – McTominay’s wayward header fromAshley Young’s cross aside – United somehow found themselves on level terms at half time thanks to a couple of quickfire goals.
Lukaku ended his 12-match scoring drought in United colours by lifting the ball over McCarthy, before Herrera flicked the ball home at the end a cutback from Rashford, who also played a key part in the opener.
Herrera had a powerful shot from range kept out by McCarthy but Southampton, who had won just one of the previous five league games that they led in this term, got in an attempt of their own throughNathan Redmond’s free kick.
The home side held firm in a quiet opening 25 minutes of the second half, at which point substitute Manolo Gabbiadini and Lukaku exchanged shots, neither getting the better of the opposition keeper.
Despite United needing a goal and not looking like scoring it, Jose Mourinho held off from making a change until the final quarter of the match, with Diogo Dalotcoming on for his Premier League debut because of an injury to Luke Shaw.
After seeing another on-target shot come in from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, which De Gea was equal to, Mourinho finally summoned Anthony Martial for Rashford and Jesse Lingard for Lukaku.
United have made a habit of snatching victories late on in games in recent weeks, but Redmond’s powerful shot, forcing De Gea into the save of the match 10 minutes from time, was the closest either side came to a winner in a low-quality second half.
Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera struck in the space of five first-half minutes for the Red Devils to cancel out goals from Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares.
United have now gone three matches without a win in the top flight, leaving them outside the division’s top six after playing a game more than the sides around them.
Southampton had gone nine league games without a win heading into this one, and their lack of confidence was clear to see from the off as Alex McCarthy’s poor clearance gifted the visitors an early chance.
Marcus Rashford failed to pick out Herrera with his backheel, however, and the keeper recovered in time to block the shot from Lukaku when it eventually arrived.
It would be United’s turn to fall apart 10 minutes later, as Armstrong fired across David de Gea once Michael Obafemi had prodded the ball through to him.
The Red Devils’ evening went from bad to worse soon after as Soares guided a 25-yard free kick into the top corner of the net after Rashford brought down Mario Lemina.
Having barely created anything from open play – McTominay’s wayward header fromAshley Young’s cross aside – United somehow found themselves on level terms at half time thanks to a couple of quickfire goals.
Lukaku ended his 12-match scoring drought in United colours by lifting the ball over McCarthy, before Herrera flicked the ball home at the end a cutback from Rashford, who also played a key part in the opener.
Herrera had a powerful shot from range kept out by McCarthy but Southampton, who had won just one of the previous five league games that they led in this term, got in an attempt of their own throughNathan Redmond’s free kick.
The home side held firm in a quiet opening 25 minutes of the second half, at which point substitute Manolo Gabbiadini and Lukaku exchanged shots, neither getting the better of the opposition keeper.
Despite United needing a goal and not looking like scoring it, Jose Mourinho held off from making a change until the final quarter of the match, with Diogo Dalotcoming on for his Premier League debut because of an injury to Luke Shaw.
After seeing another on-target shot come in from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, which De Gea was equal to, Mourinho finally summoned Anthony Martial for Rashford and Jesse Lingard for Lukaku.
United have made a habit of snatching victories late on in games in recent weeks, but Redmond’s powerful shot, forcing De Gea into the save of the match 10 minutes from time, was the closest either side came to a winner in a low-quality second half.
Related Stories