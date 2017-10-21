EPL: Rashford fit for Huddersfield clash

Huddsf’ld vs Man U

Venue: John Smith’s Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Marcus Rashford will be fit for Manchester United as they travel to Huddersfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon (today).

The 19-year-old limped off in the Champions League win at Benfica on Wednesday with a knee issue, but Jose Mourinho has confirmed the forward will be available for today’s tie.

Man United will be looking to gain ground on Manchester City – who currently sit three points ahead of them at the top of the table – after they drew 0-0 with Liverpool last weekend.

However, Huddersfield have been going well in their maiden Premier League season, currently 12th with nine points, but have not won in their last six matches.

Although Rashford will be available, United midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba all remain out through injury, as does Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Defenders Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly are also sidelined, while Phil Jones is pushing for a return.

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie will return to the squad having missed the last four league game and could go straight into David Wagner’s starting line-up.

Midfielder Philip Billing is waiting to learn whether he requires surgery on the ankle he twisted in last week’s defeat at Swansea and could be out for 12 weeks. Collin Quaner, Kasey Palmer and Michael Hefele are still out.

This will be the first meeting between these sides since the top-flight campaign of 1971-72, with Manchester United winning both games that season.

Indeed, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 10 league games against Huddersfield (W7 D3 L0), since a 2-3 away defeat in March 1952.

Huddersfield Possible XI: Loessl, Smith, Schindler, Joergensen, Malone, Mooy, Williams, Kachunga, T. Ince, R. van La Parra, Mounie

Man U Possible XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku.