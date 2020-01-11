Marcus Rashford scored two goals as Manchester United thrashed Norwich City 4-0 at Old Trafford to climb to fifth in the Premier League table.

United have struggled to break teams down at home this season, but Juan Mata was the architect as Rashford struck in the first half to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into half-time with a one-goal lead.

The Red Devils made their dominance count after the break as Rashford added a second from the penalty spot after Brandon Williams was fouled six minutes into the second half.

Anthony Martial was on the scoresheet two minutes later to wrap up the game as a contest, while Mason Greenwood came off the bench and added another goal to cap a superb day for Solskjaer.