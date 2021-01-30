Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Venue: Selhurst Park

Kick off: 4PM

Two teams with identical records in this season’s Premier League will lock horns this afternoon as 14th-placed Crystal Palace welcome 13th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park.

Palace will enter today’s contest off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to West Ham United on Tuesday, while Wolves held Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Palace are without a win in the Premier League since a 2-0 home success over Sheffield United at the start of the month, losing three of their last four matches in all competitions during a disappointing run.

Roy Hodgson’s side managed to pick up a point at Arsenal on January 14 but have lost their last two to Manchester City and West Ham United, and a total of 23 points from 20 matches has left the Eagles down in 14th position in the table heading into the next set of matches.

Palace are 10 points clear of the bottom three but are now six points off the top half, and it is difficult to imagine the capital side pushing for a top-10 finish this term due to their inconsistency.

Hodgson’s team have actually only won three of their 10 home league matches this season, while they have lost each of their last three matches with Wolves in all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat when the two teams locked horns in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Wolves, meanwhile, will enter this weekend’s contest off the back of a goalless draw with Chelsea in Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Blues.

The former Championship club actually had the best chance of the match at Stamford Bridge, but Pedro Neto scooped his effort just over Edouard Mendy’s goal, and a strong defensive performance saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s side claim a welcome point for their troubles.

Wolves have finished seventh in each of the last two seasons at this level since earning promotion, but the indications thus far are that the club will struggle to claim a similar spot this term.

Nuno’s side have an identical record to Palace this term, winning six, drawing five and losing nine of their 20 matches, which has left them in 13th spot in the table, one position above their opponents here.

Wolves are currently 10 points behind seventh-placed Everton, while they are without a win in the league since December 15, losing four of their last seven during a disappointing run of form.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Benteke, Zaha.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Hoever, Podence, Neto, Willian Jose.