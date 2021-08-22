EPL: Nuno leads Spurs against former club, Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to make it back-to-back wins at the start of their 2021-22 Premier League season when they travel to Molineux this afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs opened their campaign with an impressive 1-0 victory over the champions Manchester City last weekend, while Wolves began life under new head coach Bruno Lage with a 1-0 loss at Leicester City.

Wolves gave a good account of themselves at the King Power Stadium last weekend, but a clever finish from Jamie Vardy in the latter stages of the first half allowed Leicester to secure an important three points.

Lage will now lead his new side into their first home match of the new season and will hope to make it an uncomfortable Molineux return for Nuno Espirito Santo, who enjoyed a lot of success at the club before leaving at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the Portuguese later being appointed Tottenham boss.

It has been a busy summer for Wolves in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and Jose Sa and Francisco Trincao made their debuts in the loss at Leicester on the opening weekend.

Nuno achieved finishes of seventh, seventh and 13th in his three Premier League seasons in charge of the club, and it will be fascinating to see what happens under Lage, who led Benfica to the 2018-19 Primeira Liga title.

Wolves found it difficult to show consistency at Molineux last term, losing eight of their 19 matches, scoring just 21 times in the process, and their home record will certainly be tested in their next two league fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester United before the end of the month.

Tottenham, meanwhile, made the perfect start to their 2021-22 Premier League campaign last Sunday, as a second-half effort from Son Heung-min allowed them to record a 1-0 victory over Man City.

Spurs will enter this match off the back of a defeat, having lost 1-0 to Pacos de Ferreira in the first leg of their Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday, although it was a much-changed side from the one that took to the field last weekend, and there will be a host of changes at Molineux.

Nuno continues to answer questions on the future of a certain Harry Kane, but there is a strong chance that the England captain could be involved this afternoon amid the constant speculation surrounding his future; Manchester City continue to fight for his signature but time is starting to run out in this transfer window.

Another victory this afternoon would lead Tottenham nicely into back-to-back Premier League matches with Watford and Crystal Palace either side of the international break, and it will be interesting to see whether any more new players arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the end of the month.

Last term, the club claimed seventh, but they were only five points off the top four, and the performance against the champions last weekend would certainly have boosted confidence in the camp.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Traore

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Dele; Lucas, Son, Bergwijn