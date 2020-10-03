Newcastle United vs. Burnley

Venue: St. James Park

Kick off: 8PM

Burnley’s search for their first points of the 2020-21 Premier League season will continue tonight when they head to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United.

Sean Dyche’s side have lost their first two league games of the campaign to Leicester City and Southampton, but Newcastle have picked up four points from their first three top-flight encounters this term.

Newcastle made an impressive start to their 2020-21 Premier League season, recording a 2-0 victory at West Ham United courtesy of goals from new signings Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick.

The Magpies could not build on the win over the Hammers as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 20, but they picked up a point in their last league game at Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of a late penalty from Wilson, which arrived after help from VAR.

Steve Bruce’s side have therefore gathered four points from their three fixtures to sit 10th in the table, while they have also triumphed on three occasions in the EFL Cup this season, beating Blackburn Rovers, Morecambe and Newport County to progress to the quarter-finals.

Newcastle will be looking for a positive result this weekend ahead of the international break, particularly considering that their next game after this one is at home to Manchester United.

The Magpies are winless in their last two Premier League games with Burnley, though, suffering a 1-0 loss at Turf Moor last season, while the points were shared in a goalless draw at St James’ Park in February.

Burnley, as mentioned, have made a disappointing start to their Premier League season, suffering a 4-2 loss at Leicester City on September 20 before going down 1-0 at home to Southampton last weekend.

The Clarets were also dumped out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night courtesy of a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City, meaning that confidence in the squad will not exactly be flying.

Burnley’s transfer business this summer has been modest, and it could be a difficult campaign for the club, particularly if they struggle to pick up results over the next few weeks.

Newcastle have lost each of their last three home games in the Premier League, though, while Dyche’s side have won three of their last five on their travels, suffering just one defeat in the process.

Newcastle United possible XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Wilson.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Brownhill, Stephens, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Vydra.