EPL: Newcastle target season’s first win

Newcastle vs. Burnley

Venue: St James’ Park

Kick off: 4PM

Seeking their first Premier League win of the season at the 15th attempt, Newcastle United welcome fellow strugglers Burnley to St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Magpies played out a 1-1 draw with Norwich City in midweek, while Sean Dyche’s men took a point from their meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ciaran Clark’s ninth-minute red card summed up the start to Newcastle’s 2021-22 season, with their hopes of a first victory of the season against Norwich dashed early on after a last-man foul from the 32-year-old.

However, Norwich’s inability to take advantage of their extra man saw Callum Wilson convert from the penalty spot after Billy Gilmour’s handball, but the 10 men of Newcastle could not hang on as Teemu Pukki rifled in a stellar equaliser.

Not a terrific watch for the neutrals nor those inside St James’ Park, Newcastle’s one-pointer with Norwich sees them remain bottom of the pile with just seven points taken from a possible 42, as Eddie Howe struggles to make an immediate positive impression.

Sixteen goals scored at the correct end of the pitch is nothing to be sniffed at, but with a league-high 30 conceded – 17 of which have come at St James’ Park – defensive deficiencies have plagued this Newcastle team under three different managers.

The Magpies can take solace in the fact that they have scored at least two goals in four of their seven home games this term – despite failing to win any of them – and Burnley are hardly renowned for their attacking capabilities away from home.

Burnley were arguably fortunate to come away from their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers with a point in the bag, as Adama Traore’s drive rattled the crossbar and Hwang Hee-chan also went close for the hosts in midweek.

However, Dyche’e side dug deep and held on to claim an unlikely draw versus the European chasers, but that result has done little to drag them away from danger ahead of today’s battle between the Premier League’s basement boys.

The Clarets can now boast a five-game unbeaten streak in the top flight – with their last three all ending in draws – but they remain below the dotted line in 18th, three points below Watford who have played a game more.

The extra rest granted from their battle against Tottenham Hotspur being postponed undeniably helped them in midweek, but their Premier League winless streak on the road now stands at eight games – only upcoming opponents Newcastle have also failed to win on the road so far this term.

Burnley have already knocked Newcastle out of the EFL Cup on penalties this season, but the Magpies won both games in the Premier League last term and have lost just one of their last seven against the Clarets in the top flight.

Newcastle possible XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Fraser, Willock, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton.

Burnley possible XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Wood, Vydra.