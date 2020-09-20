Newcastle United vs. Brighton

Venue: St. James’ Park

Kick off: 2PM

Newcastle United head into their Premier League encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion having begun the campaign with a 2-0 victory at West Ham United.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls make the long trip to St James’ Park this weekend on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home to big-spending Chelsea.

Amid speculation regarding his position at Newcastle over the past six months, Steve Bruce will be delighted with two wins and clean sheets to begin the season.

While a much-changed team against Blackburn Rovers struggled to replicate the levels produced versus West Ham United in the Premier League, Bruce now has depth to his squad.

That was lacking at times during the last campaign, but only the most pessimistic of Newcastle supporters will be disappointed with the last few weeks of activity at St James’ Park.

Although that has inevitably led to expectation levels being raised, Bruce knows that comes hand in hand with this job, and their upcoming fixtures represent a real chance for him to make further headway in winning over a demanding fanbase.

However, Newcastle may find themselves having to work harder in order to keep a third successive shutout this weekend against opponents who also seem to be heading in the right direction.

Despite losing out against Chelsea on Monday night, there was an element of fortune about how the Blues prevailed at the Amex Stadium, something which will not be lost on Graham Potter.

The Seagulls boss watched his side pose a frequent threat, and the ruthlessness which they failed to produce against Chelsea was on show in the EFL Cup versus Portsmouth.

While Potter made wholesale changes, the four-goal haul highlighted that he will have reason to drop any of his star men if they do not raise their game.

Argentine prospect Alexis Mac Allister recorded his first goal for the South Coast outfit in the game with Pompey, a contribution which Potter expects to be the first of many from the 21-year-old this season.

Newcastle United possible XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Ryan, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Propper, Stephens, Bissouma, Gross, Trossard, Maupay.