Newcastle ignited their quest for a top-half finish with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Bournemouth that deepened the Cherries’ relegation fears.

Dwight Gayle punished Jefferson Lerma’s costly fifth-minute error to hand Newcastle the lead, and Sean Longstaff put the Magpies in complete control at the Vitality Stadium with an emphatic second on the half-hour.

The offside flag prevented Josh King’s header from halving the deficit in the first minute of the second half after Dominic Solanke’s deflected shot had struck the post.

Newcastle took full advantage of their reprieve as stunning goals from Miguel Almiron and Valentino Lazaro inflicted a crushing defeat on Eddie Howe’s side, who grabbed a late consolation through Dan Gosling.

Newcastle’s second victory since the restart lifts them up to 13th in the table, three points off Rafa Benitez’s points total last season with six games remaining, while Bournemouth drop below Aston Villa to second bottom due to their inferior goals scored record.