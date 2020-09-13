In Saturday’s late English Premier League game, new signings Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick both got on the scoresheet for Newcastle United as they won 2-0 away to West Ham United.

Hendrick set Wilson up for the opening goal in the 56th minute with a clever flick, before thumping home a shot shortly before full time to secure all three points.

On Sunday Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, while West Bromwich Albion take on 2016 champions Leicester City in the day’s early kick-off.

Reuters/NAN.