EPL: Maupay rescues draw for Brighton against Southampton

Neal Maupay’s goal in the eighth minute of injury time rescued a 1-1 draw for Brighton at Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Maupay reacted quickest to tap in from close range after Jakub Moder’s free kick, to deny Ralph Hasenhuttl a win on his three-year anniversary as Southampton manager.

However, Brighton is still winless in 11 matches in all competitions after a promising start to the season and lost Leandro Trossard to a serious elbow injury in the second half. The winger was carried from the field on a stretcher after a collision with Nathan Redmond.

Armando Broja’s smart finish put Southampton ahead in the 29th minute as the Chelsea loanee coolly cut inside Shane Duffy’s last-ditch sliding tackle to slot home.

Southampton could have doubled the lead straight after halftime, when Broja scuffed wide after Tino Livramento’s accurate pull-back.

Maupay then missed a couple of chances to equalize before James Ward-Prowse conceded possession in his own half and Oriol Romeu upended Enock Mwepu for a cheap free kick.

Moder whipped the ball goalwards, forcing Alex McCarthy to parry — and Maupay pounced to finish.