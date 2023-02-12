EPL: Man United produce late showing in Leeds victory

Late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho guide Manchester United to a 2-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road.



Four days after the two sides were involved in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, Crysencio Summerville and Bruno Fernandes had two chances apiece to give their respective sides the lead in the first half, but they were ultimately unable to do so.



Although the score remained goalless for the majority of the contest, opportunities continue to arise, with Diogo Dalot striking the woodwork in the second half.



However, just as it seemed both sides would have to be content with a point, Rashford broke the deadlock with a well-taken header, before Garnacho scored his second Premier League goal to make sure of the three points.



The Red Devils into second place – above their local rivals Manchester City, who reclaim the position with a draw or better against Aston Villa – while a managerless Leeds side remain just a point outside the relegation zone.



Leeds, who are still searching for Jesse Marsch’s successor, took the lead within the opening minute against Man United on Wednesday, and while they were unable to find an early breakthrough this time around, they made another impressive start.



Patrick Bamford was denied by David de Gea from close-range, and Summerville spurned a promising opportunity from the resulting rebound, powering his effort over the bar.



After being caught off guard by Leeds’ fast start, the visitors managed to create an opening in the 20th minute, but Fernandes dragged his effort harmlessly wide.



As it proved, Summerville and Fernandes were presented with a chance apiece just before the break.



The Leeds winger was thwarted by the Man United goalkeeper, while Fernandes seemed destined to give his side the advantage when he intercepted Maximilian Wober’s sloppy pass, but the right leg of Illan Meslier ensured the score remained goalless.



With 15 minutes to recharge their batteries, Leeds surged out of the gates in the second half, and once again Summerville was the individual involved.



After receiving the ball from Tyler Adams on the edge of the box, the Dutchman let fly from the edge of the box, drawing a smart save from De Gea.



Leeds kept surging forward in an attempt to find the opener, with Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling firing wide in quick succession.



Erik ten Hag’s side began to recompose themselves following a spell of Leeds dominance, and they went agonisingly close to finding the net through an unlikely source.



Dalot collected the ball just outside Leeds’ penalty area, and he unleashed a thunderous effort, which crashed off the crossbar.



As the clock tickets over into the 80th minute, the visitors finally found a path to goal, as Rashford found space between the Leeds’ defence to head home from Luke Shaw’s inch-perfect cross.



Rashford’s 12th Premier League goal of the season knocked the win out of Leeds’ sails, and with their opponents rocking, Man United quickly added a second.



After coming off the bench, Garnacho drove purposely into the box from the left flank, before slotting the ball past Meslier.



There was still time for Rashford and Wout Weghorst to have goals chalked off for offside, but those disallowed efforts would not have dampened Man United’s spirits, as they stretch their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.



Next up for the Red Devils is a difficult trip to Camp Nou on Thursday where they will face La Liga leaders Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.



Leeds, meanwhile, will hope to have a new permanent manager installed by the time they face relegation rivals Everton on Saturday.