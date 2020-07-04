Mason Greenwood struck twice as Manchester United came from a goal down to thrash Bournemouth 5-2 at Old Trafford and move into the top four.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes were also on target during a wild contest where the Cherries took the lead 15 minutes into the contest.

United were sloppy in the opening moments, with Paul Pogba lacking precision with his passing, and United were left stunned when the relegation-threatened Cherries took the lead.

Junior Stanislas saw his cross-shot blocked in the area but the winger was alive to the rebound and played a clever nutmeg through Harry Maguire’s legs.

From a tight angle, he squeezed his shot past David De Gea at the near post – another disappointing moment for the under-fire Spaniard.

But Man United had been in fine form coming into this match and showed it with the quality of their equaliser.

Rashford found Fernandes inside and he swept the ball across to 18-year-old Greenwood, who thumped his effort into the top corner with a helping hand from Aaron Ramsdale.

As United began to ramp up the pressure, Bournemouth were guilty of some sloppy defending inside the box and referee Mike Dean pointed the spot when Adam Smith handled.

Rashford stepped up and slotted underneath Ramsdale to give the hosts the lead.

United got the all important third goal on the stroke of half time through the in-form Martial.

The Frenchman cut in from the left and curled a stunning effort into the top corner.

The Red Devils had an almighty scare a minute after the interval when Arnaud Danjuma came off the bench only to hit the woodwork from a tight angle.

Eric Bailly, on a substitute, then handled the ball inside his own area under no real pressure and this time Bournemouth had the penalty.

The decision stood after a lengthy VAR review and Josh King dispatched the spot-kick.

Bournemouth had the ball in the end again to make it 3-3 after a brilliant finish from Danjuma, but the flag was up for marginal offside.

No sooner had Bournemouth recollected themselves, United made it 4-2 with a piece of brilliance from Grenwood, striking from a tight angle on his supposedly weaker right foot.

Another five minutes went by and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had five goals for themselves.

Fernandes, who had made two of the goals, struck a free-kick from 20 yards into the corner and Ramsdale had no chance once again.

Rashford thought he had his second – and United’s sixth – when he tapped home from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross but the flag was correctly raised.

Solskjaer has been desperate for them to play.

They move into fourth ahead of Chelsea’s game later on – and on this evidence it will take some effort to stop them from finishing in the Champions League places.