EPL: Man U claim comeback win over Fulham to end season in third

Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham on Sunday and end their Premier League campaign on a high.

The result made no change to the Premier League table as United finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.

Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete timed his run to perfection to angle in a near-post header from a Willian corner.

The visitors could have gone two up in the 26th minute when Casemiro bundled over Tom Cairney in the box, but Aleksandar Mitrovic’s spot kick was saved by David de Gea. It was the Serbian striker’s fourth miss from the spot this season.

United took the initiative after the massive let-off, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho shooting wide before the hosts were rewarded for their perseverance when Sancho equalised with a simple close-range shot to send the teams into the break level.

United kept up the pressure after the break, with Fred’s defence-splitting pass setting up Fernandes to score a 55th-minute winner with a delicate chip.

Cairney came within inches of levelling the game in the 76th minute after he blazed an attempt over the cross bar, before an unmarked Wout Weghorst missed a gilt-edged opportunity to end his loan spell in Manchester with a goal.

United will now shift their attention to next week’s FA Cup final, in which they will face rivals Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be looking to win a second trophy of the season, adding to their League Cup success in February.

“There is still one game to go so, and I am sure, that these players will give everything to beat Manchester City next week. So we need it from you as well,” Erik ten Hag told fans at Old Trafford.

“Thank you for everything. I am sure we have a really good chance to take the cup back to Old Trafford.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva said his side did not deserve to lose the game, which hinged on the penalty save.

“The game changed completely from that moment,” Silva told the BBC.

“We should have reacted in a different way. It was a moment for us to show maturity and handle the game in a different way but we haven’t done that.”

Reuters.