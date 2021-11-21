EPL: Man City seek back to back win against Everton at Etihad

Man City vs. Everton

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Manchester City will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Citizens entered the international break off the back of a 2-0 victory at Manchester United, while Everton picked up a point at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight contest.

Man City have not had it all their own way in the Premier League this season, already losing two of their 11 matches, including a shock 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the end of October, but they were excellent in a two-goal victory against Man United in the Manchester derby.

The result moved the Citizens into second position in the table, just three points behind leaders Chelsea, and they have a huge end to November, facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week before welcoming high-flying West Ham United in the league on November 28.

Man City were surprisingly knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham in the round of 16 but are on course to reach the last-16 stage of the Champions League, sitting top of Group A with nine points.

Pep Guardiola’s side have actually won their last seven Premier League games against Everton, scoring 21 times in the process, including a 5-0 victory in the corresponding match last season.

Southampton and Palace have both prevented Man City from winning at the Etihad Stadium in the league this term, though, and Everton were impressive on their last visit to Manchester, claiming a point against Man United at the start of October.

The Toffees made an impressive start to the 2021-22 Premier League season, winning four of their first six matches, suffering just one defeat in the process, with new head coach Rafael Benitez enjoying a fine start.

Everton are without a victory in their last five in the league, though, suffering three defeats in the process, including a shock 5-2 home loss to Watford towards the end of October.

A record of four wins, three draws and four defeats has brought the Merseyside giants 15 points, which has left them in 11th position, just two points behind sixth-placed Man United.

The Toffees have not even managed to claim a point against Man City since August 2017, while they have not beaten the Citizens away from home in the league for almost 11 years.

Benitez will certainly have a tactical plan in mind for this contest, though, and there is no question that the Merseyside club have the players to harm Man City, who struggled against Palace at the Etihad Stadium last time out.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gray, Richarlison.