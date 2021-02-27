Manchester City’s centre-backs discovered a goalscoring touch to help Pep Guardiola’s side to a 20th straight victory courtesy of a 2-1 win over West Ham.

Ruben Dias and John Stones – whose defensive partnership has formed the bedrock of City’s record breaking run – were both on target either side of Michail Antonio’s strike at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the side that had beaten Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League in midweek, including handing Sergio Aguero a first league start since the reverse fixture in October.

David Moyes, meanwhile, was without first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after he picked up an arm injury in training on Friday, so Darren Randolph was drafted in.

The hosts took the lead when Kevin de Bruyne’s magnificent cross found the head of Dias at the back-post and the Portuguese headed home his first Man City goal.

But the visitors responded well and equalised with a cracking move that saw Vladimir Coufal cut back for the impressive Jesse Lingard, whose shot was helped in at the far post by Antonio.

Stones restored the advanatage midway through the second half, sweeping a sharp low finish past Randolph after a clever pull-back from Riyad Mahrez.

Issa Diop might have earned the Hammers a point in the final minute of stoppage time, but the centre-back nodded Jesse Lingard’s cross wide of the far corner when well placed.