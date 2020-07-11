Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick as a dominant Manchester City side thrashed Brighton 5-0 at the Amex Stadium.



As ever, Pep Guardiola was more than happy to rotate his side with six changes in total – including an entirely different backline from the back four that played in the 5-0 win over Newcastle.



Despite the Catalan’s wholesale changes, it did not appear to affect the fluency that his side played with Gabriel Jesus and Benjamin Mendy going close early on.



City were enjoying total domination of the ball and were looking in the mood to open the scoring, and a quarter of the way through, Raheem Sterling made his mark.



Riyad Mahrez curled in from the right and Jesus chested to Sterling, who skipped past one marker before sending a low shot into the far corner.



Brighton’s high-pressing may have worked well against Liverpool but they were coming undone against a far superior Man City side, who should have doubled the lead only for Mahrez and Jesus to squander chances, with the former hitting the crossbar.



But Jesus finally did get his goal that his play deserved, tapping home from a Rodri knockdown on the stroke of half time as the scoreline finally reflected the visitors’ dominance.



If there was any suggestion City would take their foot off the gas in the second half, they soon dispelled that theory. Kevin De Bruyne nearly rasped one of his trademark free-kicks into the top corner, only to find the woodwork in his way.



But Sterling would have no trouble in finding the net for his second of the night – and 26th in all competitions this season – heading home after a pinpoint delivery from Mahrez.



Four minutes later, it was four and this time Brighton were caught in defensive nightmare. Bernardo Silva’s harmless looking effort squirmed out of Mat Ryan’s gloves and Jesus set up the Portuguese for a tap-in.



Jesus looked far from pleased when withdrawn midway through the second half as Guardiola gave minutes to David Silva, John Stones and Phil Foden late on.



Sterling then sealed his hat-trick with a bizarre header as City tightened their grip on second place with another impressive performance.