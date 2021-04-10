Man City vs. Leeds United

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick off: 12:30PM

Manchester City will be looking to continue their charge towards the Premier League title when they welcome Leeds United to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Citizens are currently top of the table, 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, while Leeds occupy 11th position, level on points with 10th-placed Arsenal on the same number of games.

Only an incredible turn of events will prevent Man City from winning this season’s Premier League title, with 14 points currently separating the leaders from second-placed Man United.

The Citizens have won their last three in England’s top flight since suffering a 2-0 loss to Man United on March 7, including a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend, with Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus on the scoresheet against the Foxes.

Pep Guardiola’s side are chasing the quadruple this season, and they recorded a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening, leaving the tie delicately poised ahead of the return fixture on April 14.

Man City will face Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the EFL Cup at the end of the month, meanwhile, and will take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 14, meaning that Guardiola will need to rotate his squad in the coming weeks due to the volume of matches.

The Citizens have comfortably the best home record in the Premier League this season, picking up 38 points from their 16 matches, but Leeds have recorded seven away league victories this term, which is the same as Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Leeds, meanwhile, will enter the contest off the back of successive Premier League victories over Fulham and Sheffield United, which has moved them into 11th position in the table.

The Whites have won 13, drawn three and lost 14 of their 30 league matches this term to collect 42 points, level with 10th-placed Arsenal and just two points behind ninth-placed Aston Villa.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost four of their five league games between February 14 and March 8, but it has been a strong few weeks for the promoted club, who have drawn with Chelsea, in addition to beating Fulham and Sheffield United, in their last three fixtures.

As mentioned, the Whites have won seven times on their travels in the Premier League this season, which is an impressive record considering their position in the table, while they held Man City to a 1-1 draw when the two teams locked horns at Elland Road back in October.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, B Silva, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski, Costa, Phillips, Roberts, Dallas, Raphinha, Bamford.