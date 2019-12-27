Wolves vs. Man CityVenue: MolineuxKick off: 8:45PM

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester City to Molineux this evening looking to do the double over the champions.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side dealt a major blow to Man City’s hopes of retaining the title with a shock victory at the Etihad Stadium in October, and Pep Guardiola’s men will no doubt be out for revenge as they look to close the gap on the two teams above them in the table.

It could prove to be a blue Christmas for the kings of English football if results go Manchester City’s way this week, having already secured a crucial victory over second-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

Even a Liverpool defeat coupled with a Man City win would still leave an eight-point deficit to make up, but Guardiola’s side recovered from a similar position at the turn of the year last season and so belief would just start to grow again should that double-header occur.

It is not an easy trio of fixtures either, with high-flying Sheffield United next up after Wolves and then a New Year’s Day meeting with an Everton side sure to be boosted by the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout.

Wolves themselves could prove to be the toughest of the lot, having already beaten Man City at the Etihad this season on what was another pivotal weekend at the top, with Liverpool beating Leicester City late on a day before that.

Should a repeat of those results happen then City would be back to 14 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side having played a game more, making today’s tricky trip another must-win fixture for their title hopes.

The two-time defending champions do seem to be back in good form, though, winning four consecutive matches across all competitions since their derby defeat to Manchester United, including back-to-back impressive league triumphs over Arsenal and Leicester.

Man City have only won three consecutive league games on one previous occasion this season, though, which is a wildly inconsistent run of form for a team that won their final 14 games of 2018-19.

Guardiola’s side are, however, unbeaten in their last five away outings across all competitions, including victories in each of their last four while scoring 14 goals.

Wolves will know exactly how difficult their task is having engineered a smash-and-grab victory in the reverse, seeing just 24% of the ball but scoring with both of their shots on target.

It was ultimately Adama Traore’s pace on the counter-attack that undid Man City – a problem they have had in all of their defeats this season – but Nuno will be aware that Man City’s own tally of two shots on target when boasting 76% of the ball is a very rare occurrence.

An exact repeat of October’s contest is unlikely, then, but Wolves still have plenty of cause for optimism ahead of the game, not least given the difference in league position since these two last met.

Nuno’s side had only just picked up their first win of the campaign in the previous match before beating Man City, going into that game 13th in the table compared to their current standing of sixth.

Indeed, Wolves have now lost just two of their last 20 outings across all competitions and have tasted defeat on fewer occasions in the league this season than their visitors this evening.

Just five points now separate them from the Champions League places as they sit above the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Despite that, they have only recorded back-to-back wins on two previous occasions this season, so consistency is definitely an area for improvement looking ahead to the second half of the campaign.

The likelihood of ending 2019 with their first three-match winning streak of the season looks bleak, though, considering a trip to Anfield follows this match against the champions, leaving Wolves with arguably the toughest possible finale to the year.

Saturday’s win over Norwich City means that Wolves have picked up more points away from home than they have in front of their own fans this season, in addition to losing fewer games and conceding fewer goals.

Nuno’s side have already proved that they have the tools to hurt Man City should the champions suffer an off-day, though, and the visitors are one of few teams the home fans will accept another counter-attacking performance against at Molineux.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Traore, Jimenez.

Man City possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.