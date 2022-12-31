EPL: Man City dealt title blow as Gray rescues point for Everton

Manchester City have missed the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal after playing out a 1-1 against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

Goal machine Erling Braut Haaland had given the Citizens a first-half lead, but a wonder strike from Demarai Gray just after the hour mark restored parity for the Toffees who eventually held on to earn a hard-fought point from a feisty encounter.

Pep Guardiola’s side remain second in the Premier League table, but they could end the year seven points behind Arsenal at the summit if Mikel Arteta’s side beat Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in the evening kickoff.

Everton, meanwhile, ended a three-game losing run by claiming a point at the Etihad and Frank Lampard’s men now sit in 16th place, two points and two places clear of the relegation zone.