EPL: Man City break Arsenal hearts with last-gasp winner

Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal 2-1 with an injury-time winner from midfielder Rodri.

Mikel Arteta was absent at the New Year Day game as he was isolating due to his second confirmed case of coronavirus.

He was replaced as dugout leader by assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg.

Arteta was in contact via telephone for the match, but the difference did not appear to unsettle his side.

City started brighter with both Gabriel Jesus and Ruben Dias going close with headers early in the first half, but Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were threatening down both flanks, with the latter breaking the deadlock.

In the second half, Granit Xhaka gave away a soft penalty on Bernardo Silva, duly converted by Riyad Mahrez.

A minute later, Martinelli blasted wide, seconds before defender Gabriel saw red for a foul on Jesus.

With the game seemingly drifting to a draw, Rodri popped up at the death to poke home a winner after Arsenal failed to clear a Kevin De Bruyne pass.

The result moved City 11 points clear of Chelsea in second behind them, while Arsenal remain in fourth, four points clear of West Ham.