Man City vs. Crystal Palace

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Kick off: 8:15PM

Manchester City will be looking to make it eight victories in a row in all competitions when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last four in the league to rise into fourth spot in the table, while Palace, who picked up a point at Arsenal on Thursday night, are currently down in 13th.

There is no question that City have had their problems this season, and it did not appear in the opening months of the campaign that they were capable of launching a title challenge in 2020-21.

Guardiola’s team have taken 12 points from the last 12 available, though, beating Southampton, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last four league fixtures, while they also booked their spot in the final of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 victory away to Manchester United on January 6.

The Citizens beat Birmingham City 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup last weekend, meanwhile, and will therefore enter this weekend’s contest off the back of seven straight victories in all competitions.

As it stands, Guardiola’s side are four points behind leaders Man United with a game in hand, while they are just a point off second-placed Liverpool, with one or both of the top two set to drop points on Sunday due to their top-of-the-table meeting at Anfield.

City have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding just 13 times, but they have only managed to score 25 goals, which is not even close to being among the best records in the division.

Palace, meanwhile, have picked up 23 points from their 18 matches this season to sit down in 13th position, 11 points clear of the relegation zone, which represents a solid campaign thus far.

The Eagles will bring a three-game unbeaten run into Sunday’s contest, meanwhile, having picked up a welcome point away to Arsenal on Thursday night.

Roy Hodgson’s side also took four points from their two recent matches against Leicester City and Sheffield United, and they are certainly capable of making it a difficult 90 minutes for the Manchester giants.

Indeed, Palace have already won away to Man United in the league this season and hit West Bromwich Albion for five at the start of December, with Wilfried Zaha scoring braces in both of those fixtures.

The capital club have also avoided defeat on their last two visits to the Etihad Stadium, winning 3-2 in December 2018 before picking up a point in a 2-2 draw in January 2020.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Zaha, Benteke.