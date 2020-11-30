Fulham climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after finally solving their penalty woes in a shock 2-1 win at Leicester on Monday.

Scott Parker’s side won for just the second time in the league this season thanks to Ademola Lookman’s opener and Ivan Cavaleiro’s penalty.

Fulham had missed three of their four previous penalties this term, but Cavaleiro held his nerve to convert from the spot for the crucial second goal.

It was an emotional success for the Cottagers, with Lookman celebrating his goal by displaying one of Papa Bouba Diop’s Senegal shirts after Fulham’s former midfielder died aged 42 at the weekend.

Harvey Barnes scored for Leicester in the closing minutes, but Fulham held on and move one point above the bottom three.

It was only Fulham’s second away win in the past 26 Premier League matches and their first since a victory at Bournemouth in April 2019.

Leicester would have gone second with a win, but instead they remain fourth – three points behind leaders Tottenham – after a second successive league defeat.

Leicester dominated possession in the first half and hit the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds after James Maddison’s free-kick rebounded off the Fulham wall.

The loose ball reached Youri Tielemans, whose volley from outside the area smacked the post and ran for Wesley Fofana to smash his shot off the crossbar.

Jamie Vardy went close to rewarding Leicester’s dominance with an agile flicked effort from Dennis Praet’s cross, but Alphonse Areola made the save at his near post.

Antonee Robinson wasted a good chance to put Fulham ahead against the run of play when he shot straight at Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a warning Leicester failed to heed as Lookman struck for the Cottagers in the 30th minute.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa carried the ball from inside his own half, advancing unchecked before playing a defence-splitting pass to on-loan Leipzig winger Lookman, who guided a cool finish past Schmeichel.

Parker’s team doubled their lead in the 38th minute with a rare penalty success.

Christian Fuchs fouled Bobby Decordova-Reid and the spot-kick was awarded by referee Simon Hooper after he checked the pitchside monitor.

After Fulham missed three penalties earlier this season, Cavaleiro opted for power as he blasted past Schmeichel into the top corner.

Chances were at a premium as Fulham dug in to preserve their lead after the break.

Barnes set up a tense finish with a fierce strike from Vardy’s knockdown in the 86th minute.

James Justin shot just wide in stoppage time, but it was too late to save Leicester.