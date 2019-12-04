Liverpool restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a crushing 5-2 Merseyside derby win over Everton at Anfield.

A much-changed Liverpool side did not miss Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – both dropped to the bench – as they raced into a 4-2 lead by half-time, with goals from Divock Origi (two), Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Michael Keane and Richarlison scored at the other end to try and fight the tide, but Georginio Wijnaldum added a late fifth for the hosts to cap a superb win for Liverpool – and quite possibly ensure that Marco Silva will be sacked by Everton in the coming days.

Everton started the night nervously looking down at the relegation zone, but this defeat, coupled with Southampton’s win, saw the Toffees slip to 18th in what was almost certainly Marco Silva’s final game in charge.