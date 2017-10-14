EPL: Liverpool, Man U reignite rivalry

Liverpool vs. Man United

Venue: Anfield stadium

Kick off: 12:30PM

Liverpool and Manchester United will renew their fierce rivalry on Saturday (today) when Jose Mourinho’s high-flying Red Devils travel to Anfield.

Seven points already separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but this will be United’s first real test of their title credentials and both teams will go into the biggest match in English football confident of picking up a win.

Liverpool were being touted as genuine title contenders throughout the last international break following a 4-0 victory over Arsenal, but it has been a very different story this time around.

Just one win in seven matches between the international breaks have left the Reds seventh in the Premier League table, without a win from two Champions League games and eliminated from the EFL Cup following a hugely disappointing September.

The gap to the leading Manchester clubs is already seven points, and defeat today would extend that to 10.

While it is still too early to come to any final conclusions regarding the league table, a 10-point deficit would be a very big ask for Liverpool to overhaul considering how impressive both City and United have looked thus far.

Describing this match as a must-win game for Liverpool would be premature – they have only lost once in the Premier League this season and are only one point off the top four, after all – but it is verging on a must-not-lose contest if the Reds have any serious designs on challenging for the title.

United look like a different beast this season, though, and with Liverpool winless at home since August the visitors may be tempted to attack more than they have on recent visits – something which could play into the hosts’ hands.

Liverpool possible XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can, Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.