Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice as Liverpool steamrolled Crystal Palace with a 7-0 victory at Selhurst Park to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The tone was set inside three minutes when Takumi Minamino scored his first Premier League goal, slotting home after some good work from Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international then doubled Liverpool’s lead later in the half after Palace’s best spell of the game, netting with a crisp finish.

Firmino added a third just before half time after a lightening counter-attack while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson curled a wonderful effort home seven minutes after the break.

Firmino then chipped home over Vicente Guaita for his second of the afternoon.

By this point, Liverpool were 5-0 ahead but never one to miss out on a scoring party, Salah added his own double late on to seal an emphatic win for the visitors.

He nodded home his first in the 81st minute before sending a stunning effort home three minutes later.

It is the first time Liverpool have scored seven goals in an away top-flight match since March 1991 against Derby County (7-1) and have an unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League heading into Christmas.

For Palace, their three game unbeaten run is brought to an abrupt halt, remaining in 12th.