Liverpool set a new club record for wins in a single league season but were pushed all the way by a spirited Chelsea side as the champions secured victory in an eight-goal thriller prior to their Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield.

Chelsea trailed 3-0 in the first half, but battled back courageously in search of the point that would have secured their place in next season’s Champions League after Manchester United could only draw at home to West Ham earlier on Wednesday, eventually succumbing 5-3 on Merseyside.

To make matters worse for Frank Lampard, Alexander-Arnold stepped up to bend a tremendous effort around the wall and into the back of the net with Kepa left rooted to the spot.

Things went from bad to worse for Chelsea after yet more horrific set-piece defending led to Wijnaldum blasting past Kepa for 3-0 after Giroud’s headed clearance from a corner struck the hand of Jorginho.

Suddenly after a confident start Chelsea were staring at a heavy defeat, but Giroud did reduce the deficit deep into first-half stoppage time after beating Robertson to the rebound after Willian’s close-range strike was parried by Alisson.

Liverpool should have made it 4-1 shortly after the break, but Salah’s attempt to finish with the outside of his boot proved ill-advised and Rudiger had to be alert to turn Andy Robertson’s corner behind with Firmino lurking.

Firmino did finally end his scoreless run at Anfield when he got between Kurt Zouma and Azpilicueta to fire a bullet header beyond Kepa, but a triple change from Lampard had Chelsea right back in a topsy-turvy game.