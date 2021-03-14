Leicester City vs. Sheffield United

Venue: King Power Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

Leicester City will be looking to tighten their grip on a top-four spot in the Premier League when they face bottom side Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium today.

The Foxes returned to winning ways last time out and are five points clear of fifth, while United are destined for relegation and are on the verge of sacking manager Chris Wilder.

After being eliminated from the Europa League by Slavia Prague, before losing to Arsenal and drawing with Burnley in the league, Leicester’s season was at risk of spiralling out.

With last year’s collapse fresh in the memory, City needed to quickly halt their slump and they did just that with a 2-1 comeback win at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Brendan Rodgers’s side trailed at half time to a rare Adam Lallana strike, but Kelechi Iheanacho equalised and an even rarer goal from Daniel Amartey turned the game around.

That was the Foxes’ 10th away win of the campaign – the best return of any side in the division – though their home form has not been anywhere near as strong.

Indeed, Leicester have won a league-low 36 per cent of their Premier League points in home games this season (19/53), most recently going down 3-1 to Arsenal.

Sheff United will be looking to take advantage of City’s patchy home form this weekend as they seek just a fifth win of the season home and away.

The Blades were deservedly beaten 2-0 by Southampton last weekend – their fifth loss in six league games, leaving them 12 points from safety with 30 more points left to play for.

Wilder called out some of his players after the match and, amid weeks of tension behind the scenes with the club’s owners, the popular manager is now set to leave Bramall Lane.

After nearly five years in charge, Wilder will leave a huge void to be filled.

A swift return to the Premier League will be the new manager’s target next season, but for now United have to get as many points on the board as possible in their final 10 games.

There is also the small matter of next week’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with that tie at least giving supporters something to look forward to.

As for this afternoon’s game, though, United are winless in their last seven league meetings with Leicester since a 3-0 home win in April 2008 in the Championship.

That includes a run of three defeats in the sides’ three Premier League meetings, with December’s reverse fixture at Bramall Lane finishing 2-1 to Leicester.

Leicester City possible XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Tavares, Castagne, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Sheffield United possible XI: Ramsdale, Jagielka, Ampadu, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Sharp.