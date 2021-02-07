Wolves vs. Leicester City

Venue: Molineux

Kick off: 3PM

Leicester City make the short trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon looking to stay in contention for the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, the home side head into the contest at Molineux on the back of a much-needed 2-1 win against Arsenal, a result which has moved the club 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester collected just one point from games against Everton and Leeds United, putting the pressure on Brendan Rodgers and his squad ahead of the trip to Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Despite being hindered by a number of selection issues, the Foxes were able to claim a 2-0 win in West London, moving the club above champions Liverpool.

While the Merseyside giants are only in fourth place, Rodgers deserves huge credit for Leicester’s league position with 16 matches remaining in the season.

Rodgers will want Jamie Vardy to return from hernia surgery as soon as possible, but the Northern Irishman would have been relieved to see Kelechi Iheanacho end his goalless streak in his place.

With leaders Manchester City squaring off against Liverpool later on Sunday, Rodgers knows that there is a window of opportunity to heap the pressure on each of those clubs.

Counterpart Nuno Espirito Santo has been facing pressure of a different kind with Wolves’ focus now on avoiding any kind of a relegation scrap.

Although Wolves were less than convincing against Arsenal on Tuesday night, the 2-1 win ended the club’s run of eight matches without a victory.

Ahead of games against Leicester, Southampton and Leeds United, Nuno will acknowledge that his players must find a way to build on their success against the Gunners.

Joao Moutinho is aiming for a second Molineux goal in the space of five days after finally ending the wait for his first strike at the club’s home ground.

Wolves possible XI: Patricio, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Kilman; Moutinho, Neves, Traore, Vitinha, Neto, Willian Jose.

Leicester City possible XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.