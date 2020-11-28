Everton vs. Leeds United

Venue: Goodison Park

Kick off: 6:30PM

Leeds United take on Everton in the Premier League this evening seeking a rare victory at Goodison Park.

The Whites are winless in their last 13 top-flight trips to Everton since 1990 and have failed to score in eight of the last 10 such encounters.

Everton enter this contest sixth in the table after returning to winning ways last time out, while Leeds are without a win in three and are five points worse off than the Toffees.

Following a four-game run without victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s side picked up a much-needed win away at lowly Fulham last weekend to get their European challenge back on track.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his ninth and 10th Premier League goals of the season and Abdoulaye Doucoure was also on target in the entertaining match at Craven Cottage.

Not only had Everton failed to win their last four in a run stretching back to October 3, they had also lost their previous three games.

Ancelotti said after the match that “the difficult period is gone” and that his side are now ready to push on, with a top-four finish currently the target.

While Everton have had little trouble in finding the back of the net this term, keeping out opponents has been a far tougher task, conceding two or more in their last six games.

That is something Leeds, held to a goalless draw by 10-man Arsenal last time out, will have to take full advantage of if they are to stop their slide down the division.

Marcelo Bielsa, this week nominated for FIFA’s men’s coach of the year, admitted to being “frustrated” by his side’s inability to find a way through last Sunday.

Leeds have had 85 shots in their last five matches and have scored from five of those (a 6% conversion rate), compared to nine goals from 45 shots in their first four games (20%).

That is clearly a problem Bielsa will have to resolve, having seen his side collect one point from the last nine on offer, and five from the last 18.

With trips to Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United to come in quick succession, Leeds will know the importance of finding their early-season form again.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Mina, Keane, Iwobi, Allan, Doucoure, Kenny, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Alioski, Raphinha, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Bamford.