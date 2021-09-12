EPL: Leeds, Liverpool face off at Elland Road

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Venue: Elland Road

Kick off: 4:30PM

Leeds United will be looking to record their first victory of the 2021-22 Premier League season when they welcome Liverpool to Elland Road this afternoon for a mouthwatering encounter.

The Whites are currently 17th in the table with two points from their three matches, while Liverpool have made a strong start, collecting seven points from their opening three fixtures to occupy fifth position.

Leeds were so impressive on their return to the top flight last term, picking up 59 points from 38 matches to claim ninth, just two points behind eighth-place Arsenal and three points behind seventh-place Tottenham Hotspur, and they also ended the campaign in excellent form.

The Whites made a disappointing start to their 2021-22 season, though, as they suffered a 5-1 defeat at Manchester United on August 14; Marcelo Bielsa’s side are unbeaten in all competitions since then but are still waiting for their first league victory of the campaign.

Indeed, they have shared the points with Everton and Burnley in their last two Premier League fixtures, which came either side of a 3-0 home success over Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup.

Leeds held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw when the two teams locked horns at Elland Road last term, while Bielsa’s side were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller at Anfield on September 12, and it would not be a surprise if there were goals this afternoon considering how both teams will approach the match.

The Whites will be slightly wary of the dreaded second-season syndrome, and Bielsa will be determined to put a league victory on the board as soon as possible, but a revitalised Liverpool are set to provide difficult opposition for the former League One outfit today.

Liverpool’s start to the new season has been impressive, as they opened their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 success over Norwich City on August 14 before running out 2-0 winners over Burnley at Anfield one week later.

The Reds actually fell behind to Chelsea in their last match before the international break, with Kai Havertz making the breakthrough, but Mohamed Salah levelled from the penalty spot after Reece James, who was sent off, handled the ball, and the two teams ultimately played out a 1-1 draw.

As mentioned, a return of seven points from three matches has left Jurgen Klopp’s side fifth in the table on goal difference, although it is likely that their position in the division will have changed by the time that they take to the field for kickoff.

Liverpool are entering a busy period of the season, as they will open their Champions League group-stage campaign at home to AC Milan next week, before facing Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Norwich City in the EFL Cup in quick succession.

The Reds will also play twice more before the end of the month, travelling to Brentford in the league on September 25 before visiting Porto in the Champions League three days later, and it will be fascinating to see what sort of results the team pick up over the next couple of weeks.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Phillips, Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Bamford.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah.