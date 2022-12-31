EPL: Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze score in Crystal Palace victory at Bournemouth

Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze scored the goals as Crystal Palace recorded a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The result has left Palace in 11th position in the table, boasting 22 points from their opening 16 matches, while Bournemouth occupy 15th, having collected 16 points from 17 matches.

The Eagles responded perfectly to their three-goal defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day, but it is a second successive defeat for the Cherries, who were beaten at Chelsea last time out.

Ayew made the breakthrough in the 19th minute of the contest, with the attacker heading home at the far post after meeting a deep corner from Michael Olise.

Palace then doubled their advantage in the 36th minute of the contest, with Olise again the provider, this time delivering a corner into Eze, who managed to find the back of the net through a crowd of bodies.

Kieffer Moore had a brilliant chance to register for the hosts in the 53rd minute, but he could not make proper contact on a loose ball after Vicente Guaita had kept out an effort from Dominic Solanke.

Palace almost put the match to bed in the 78th minute when Wilfried Zaha found himself free inside the Bournemouth box, but the attacker just failed to make contact on a low cross.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Zaha also had chances in the final exchanges, but it finished 2-0, with Palace in control of the contest from start to finish.

Bournemouth will be bidding to return to winning ways when they head to Manchester United on Tuesday night, while Palace’s first match of 2023 will see them take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.