Everton star, Alex Iwobi, posted a stellar performance in their 2-1 win over struggling Arsenal at Goodison Park Saturday.

The hosts looked the more confident of the two sides in the opening exchanges, and were rewarded as Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed Iwobi’s cross off Holding and into the bottom right-hand corner of Bernd Leno’s net.

Before giving way for Seamus Coleman in the 83rd minute of the tie, the Nigerian was close to hitting the back of the net but his low strike was deleted wide.

Arsenal slumped to their eighth Premier League defeat of the season as Everton beat Mikel Arteta’s Gunners 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The north Londoners lacked the presence of Gabriel Magalhaes as Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees took advantage in the air to seal three points courtesy of a Rob Holding own goal and a Yerry Mina header either side of a Nicolas Pepe penalty.

The loss puts more pressure on Arteta, and leaves Arsenal 15th in the table having played more games than the teams below them.