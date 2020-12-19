Everton vs. Arsenal

Venue: Goodison Park

Kick off: 6:30PM

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi has vowed to compound Arsenal’s woes when both sides file out this evening at the Goodison Park in a Premier League tie.

Iwobi tweet was triggered after his 21-minute assist against Leicester City.

“Mason face, Big mood,” the Nigerian wrote while tweeting about his feelings and that of the goal scorer.

Few minutes later, he took to Instagram daring rivals with a caption that reads: “I’m back for real,” after which he exposed his jersey number for confirmation.

Again, Iwobi is expected to prove this when the Evertonians host his former club, Arsenal, today.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made their worst start to a season after 13 games since 1974-75 and are nine points adrift of Everton, who look ready to challenge for a top-four spot.

It says an awful lot about Arsenal’s struggles this season that a 1-1 home draw with Southampton can be considered a success of sorts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended a run of 648 minutes without a league goal at the Emirates Stadium to cancel out Theo Walcott’s opener in Wednesday’s clash.

Champions League football is the aim for opponents Everton following back-to-back wins to get their season back on track.

The Toffees started the season superbly, winning seven in a row in all competitions, but they picked up only five points from 21 between October 17 and December 5.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men seem to have recovered from that blip, though, thanks to their victories over Chelsea and Leicester City without conceding.

Everton possible XI: Pickford, Holgate, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Kenny, Iwobi, Gomes, Doucoure, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal possible XI: Leno, Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.