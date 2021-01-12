An end-to-end game between Everton and Wolves ultimately tipped the way of the Toffees as they claimed a 2-1 away victory.

Alex Iwobi finished off a lovely team move to put the visitors ahead after six minutes on Tuesday night.

However, not too long after, the game was squared once again when Ruben Neves netted his first ever goal from inside the area during open play for Wolves.

Iwobi’s goal set the pace and tone for the whole of the first 45 minutes.

Lovely link up play between James Rodriguez and Lucas Digne put the ball on a plate for the fired-up 24-year-old.

Neves then placed a half-volley wonderfully past Jordan Pickford ten minutes later to tally his second goal of the season.

Pickford was forced into a smart save shortly after, making up for a weak punch as he turned away a Fabio Silva effort.

Iwobi nearly doubled his and his side’s tally on 21 minutes.

After playing a one-two with Rodriguez, the Nigerian fizzed a low shot towards Rui Patricio but the Portugal international was able to keep it out comfortably enough.

Leander Dendoncker, who was a menace all night, fired an attempt on goal moments later but he saw his effort superbly blocked in what evolved to be a frantic opening 25 minutes to the match.

Both teams had numerous chances throughout the rest of the half but they went into the interval level.

The second half was more cagey than the first with clear cut chances kept to a minimum.

The first real dangerous chance of the period was created by Neves who launched a speculative long-range effort that went narrowly wide of Pickford’s goal on 70 minutes.

The moment of the game came in the 77th-minute when Michael Keane thundered home a header for Everton. A perfect cross from Andre Gomes made it simple for the 28-year-old to nod into the Wolves net.

The goal rounded off a superb defensive performance from the England international.

Wolves didn’t give up though. Neves curled in a late free kick that hit the joint of post and bar before bouncing out of harm’s way.

The hosts piled on the pressure in the dying embers of the match but they couldn’t quite find another equaliser.

Wolves are now winless in their last five league games.