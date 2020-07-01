Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal was not enough as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Everton on Wednesday.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson struck early on as Leicester’s grip on a Champions League place was loosened yet further.

Iheanacho gave the Foxes hope of arresting their damaging recent slump with a bizarre goal at Goodison Park but Everton held on for three Premier League points.

Brendan Rodgers’ side, third going into the game, have now not won in three since the league resumed and a fine season is in danger of fizzling out as the chasing pack close in.

Everton took a firm grip on the game after just 10 minutes. Impressive teenager Anthony Gordon raced onto a header from Lucas Digne down the left and squared the ball for the onrushing Richarlison.

The Brazilian made no mistake with a fierce shot from six yards that flew past Kasper Schmeichel.

Everton doubled their lead with just 16 minutes gone when VAR awarded them a penalty.

Digne swung the ball into the box and it appeared to strike the arm of Wilfred Ndidi as he got ahead of Michael Keane.

Things might have got worse for Leicester but Çaglar Soyuncu did well to get back and deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Justin also broke up another attack following an Alex Iwobi charge.

Substitute Iheanacho got lucky but was rewarded for his persistence as he chased a ball into the box and Mason Holgate’s attempted clearance struck him on the head and went in.

Pickford then had another moment of alarm to let in Iheanacho but the Nigerian fired over before forcing a save with another chance and Ben Chilwell volleyed over.