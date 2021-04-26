Kelechi Iheanacho’s brilliant late goal saw Leicester pick up a vital win in their battle for Champions League football in a 2-1 victory over a battling Crystal Palace side.

Iheanacho’s 14th goal in as many games capped off an impressive Foxes turnaround on Monday night to move Brendan Rodgers’ men seven points clear of fifth placed West Ham with five games left to play.

Wilfried Zaha gave the Eagles a 12th minute lead following a ruthless counter attack, meaning he now has Premier League goals against Leicester than any other side.

Palace held on to their lead going into the break as Leicester failed to break Roy Hodgson’s men, but their resolve was broken five minutes after the interval.

Timothy Castagne scored his first goal on home soil fired high into the net after being teed up by Iheanacho.

And the Nigeria forward won the contest for Rodgers’ men with a brilliant finish from close range sparking pandemonium on the Leicester bench.