A first Premier League hat-trick by Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester City defeat Sheffield United and move the Foxes up to second place as Paul Heckingbottom’s reign as Sheffield United caretaker manager got off to a disappointing start.

Iheanacho put Leicester in front in the 39th minute, tapping Jamie Vardy’s square ball into an empty net.

Leicester doubled their advantage after 64 minutes through Ayoze Perez, who fired into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.

Iheanacho latched on to a clever pass by Vardy to finish past Ramsdale for his second goal five minutes later before completing his hat-trick with a powerful low drive.

With 10 minutes left Vardy’s shot was turned into his own net by Ethan Ampadu to complete the scoring.

Leicester sit two points clear of third-placed Manchester United, who host West Ham United later today, and 15 behind Manchester City.

A seventh consecutive defeat leaves Sheff United in 20th on 14 points.