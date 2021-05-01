Kelechi Iheanacho endured dramatic highs and lows as Leicester came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton.

The Saints had Jannick Vestergaard sent off early on, but managed to take a shock lead in the second half.

Nevertheless, Leicester‘s numerical advantage paid off with Iheanacho – who unfortunately gave away the penalty for the hosts’ opener – provided the assist for their equaliser.

The game enjoyed an explosive start, with Nathan Tella getting in behind from Vestergaard’s ball and finishing coolly.

However, his effort was ruled out for offside.

It became a double whammy immediately after for Southampton, when Vestergaard received a red card.

After his poor control of the ball, he slid in to try to stop Jamie Vardy from pouncing.

Amid contact with the Leicester striker, the Danish centre-half was sent off.

That changed the game completely, with Tella having to make way for Mohamed Salisu, who stepped in at the back.

From there, the visitors piled on the pressure. From the resultant free-kick – right on the edge of the area – James Maddison curled just wide of the right post.

Fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans then received the ball on the right, but Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy blocked his near-post shot.

James Ward-Prowse Southampton v Leicester April 2021

Against all the odds, though, it was the depleted hosts who took the lead.

The opener came from a penalty, awarded when Stuart Armstrong’s shot struck Iheanacho’s outstretched arm.

James Ward-Prowse stepped up and while Kasper Schmeichel went the right way, he could not keep the 12-yarder out.

Nevertheless, Southampton’s numerical disadvantage eventually saw them pay the price.

Iheanacho received Wilfred Ndidi’s backheel just inside the box, before setting up Jonny Evans to equalise.

The Foxes then pushed for a winner, with Vardy and Ndidi going close with efforts.

However, both sides eventually settled for a point, which will suit Southampton better. Indeed, Brendan Rodgers‘ men have now opened the door for fourth-placed Chelsea to close the gap on them.