EPL: Huddersfield stun Red Devils

Huddersfield Town has ended their six-match wait for a Premier League win by earning a shock 2-1 victory over Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Terriers capitalised on a couple of individual errors in the first half for both of their goals, netting through former Manchester City man Aaron Mooy and summer signing Laurent Depoitre.

United failed to really get going in West Yorkshire, only coming to life when pulling one back through Marcus Rashford late on, as they fell to their first defeat of the season in all competitions to see the gap on league leaders Manchester City grow to five points.

Without the injured Phil Jones, who hobbled down the tunnel five minutes earlier, Mooy capitalised on some slack play from Juan Mata to play in Tom Ince.

The former Derby County winger had his shot well saved by David de Gea but Mooy was there to tuck home the rebound, becoming just the second different player to net against the Red Devils this term and ending his side’s 10-hour wait for a goal in the process.

The second goal also came from an individual mistake as Victor Lindelof, the man brought on to replace Jones in the heart of defence, failed to get his head to a high ball over the top and Depoitre was gifted the chance to round De Gea and roll it home.

With a quarter of the match left to play United still had just the one Lukaku shot on target to show for their attacking efforts, as they headed towards successive league games without scoring a goal.

They avoided that feat courtesy of a close-range header from Rashford, though, as he ghosted in to convert a right-sided cross from strike partner Lukaku 12 minutes from time.