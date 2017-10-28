EPL: Hazard fires Chelsea past Bournemouth

Chelsea climbed back into the top four of the Premier League table, courtesy of a narrow 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Results elsewhere had seen the champions slip down to fifth ahead of kickoff, 12 points adrift of leaders, Manchester City, but Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game to restore that gap back to nine and lift Antonio Conte’s side above Arsenal into the final Champions League position.

Chelsea quickly took control of possession and had the first sight of goal when Pedro darted past former teammate Nathan Ake only to then blaze his effort over the crossbar from 25 yards.

Clear chances were few and far between during the opening exchanges, although Benik Afobe should have done better in the 17th minute when his pass to an unmarked Charlie Daniels forced the full-back too far wide and wasted a promising attacking platform.

Chelsea responded with a chance of their own, but two low crosses from Hazard in quick succession were dealt with by Asmir Begovic.

The former Chelsea keeper was at fault for the first gilt-edge chance of the contest, though, as his clearance went straight to Hazard, who in turn played the ball through for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard only had the keeper to beat, but he put his finish wide of the target to spare Begovic’s blushes.

The visitors’ pressure continued to grow, though, and Morata came close again with 10 minutes remaining of the first half when he was denied by a fine stop from Begovic.

Cesc Fabregas was the next to come close for Chelsea, but both of his efforts were blocked in a crowded penalty as Bournemouth continued to pack men behind the ball.

The Cherries brought on Jordon Ibe in place of Jermain Defoe at half time and began the second half in more adventurous fashion, but they fell behind within six minutes of the restart when Simon Francis failed to cut out Morata’s ball to Hazard, who collected it and went on to beat Begovic with a powerful drive at the near post.

Chelsea soon resumed control of proceedings, with Hazard and Pedro both threatening a second goal which would have all but killed Bournemouth’s hopes off.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, remain in 19th place and still one point from safety having failed to improve on their worst start to a season since winning promotion to the Premier League.