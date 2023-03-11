EPL: Harry Kane nets brace as Tottenham Hotspur see off Nottingham Forest

A happy ending to a miserable week arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Antonio Conte, whose Lilywhites side strolled to a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.



In the wake of a dampening Champions League exit and never-ending questions over Conte’s future, Tottenham moved to within one point of third-placed Manchester United in the table courtesy of Harry Kane’s double and a Son Heung-min strike before Joe Worrall netted a late consolation for the overwhelmed Tricky Trees, who saw Andre Ayew’s last-gasp penalty saved by Fraser Forster.



A few days on from admitting that his first season at Tottenham had been “shit” – a sentiment echoed by Conte – Richarlison had seemingly broken his Premier League duck at the most appropriate time, but technology was not his friend.



Restored to the first XI, the Brazilian latched onto Oliver Skipp’s pass and thought that he had fired Spurs into the lead into the third minute, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside.



However, Tottenham did not allow that early setback to derail them and would break the deadlock with a perfectly good goal in the 19th minute, as Pedro Porro kept the ball alive in the box and crossed for Kane to head home into the bottom corner for his 19th Premier League goal of the season.



The England skipper would not need much longer to take that number to 20, as having been denied a spot kick for a tussle with Worrall a few minutes before, the Forest defender gave away a stonewall spot kick with a clumsy challenge on Richarlison.



Kane stepped up for his first penalty since blazing over for England against France in the World Cup quarter-finals, but he coolly slotted home down the middle to double Spurs’ advantage in the 35th minute.



Renowned for being a different beast in the second half of games, it was Tottenham who were subjected to a Forest onslaught after the break, as Steve Cooper switched to an attacking 4-2-4 with the introductions of Ayew and Emmanuel Dennis – Orel Mangala and Jesse Lingard made way.



Not until the 61st minute would the visitors post their first shot on target, though, as Forster comfortably kept out Brennan Johnson’s strike before a Son-induced sucker punch arrived.



Prior to Saturday’s game, the South Korean had scored just one Premier League goal this season when named in the starting lineup, but he quickly sorted his feet out to find the bottom corner in the 62nd minute following Richarlison’s second attempt at a cross.



Any faint hopes of Forest producing a miraculous comeback were damaged further by injuries to attacking duo Johnson and Chris Wood – the latter of whom replaced the Welshman before coming off himself after just six minutes on the field.



An unlikely source in Serge Aurier would try to wipe out his former club’s clean sheet in the 76th minute, but Forster produced a brilliant reaction stop to tip the right-back’s header over before also denying Dennis from a tight angle.



From hero to zero in the blink of an eye, Forster would be at fault for a Forest consolation in the 82nd minute, as he missed a corner and helplessly watched Worrall head home to reduce the deficit.



However, the Tottenham number two very quickly returned to hero status, saving Ayew’s final-minute spot kick after Dejan Kulusevski was penalised for handball.



Steve Cooper’s men remain 14th in the table before they host Newcastle United next Friday, while Spurs are next in action away to Southampton on Saturday.