EPL: Harry Kane makes history as Spurs stun Man City

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer as his 267th goal for the club sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester City that severely damaged the champions’ bid to retain the Premier League title.

Kane’s historic first-half strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took him past Jimmy Greaves into sole possession of the hallowed record.

Greaves had held the milestone since 1970 before Kane moved level with him in his previous appearance against Fulham on January 23.

Kane’s landmark moment also made him only the third player to score 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

It has been an unforgettable period for Kane, who drew level with Rooney as England’s joint record scorer on 53 goals when he netted against France at the World Cup in December.

Passing Greaves had become increasingly inevitable for the prolific Kane, although ironically City could have ended his record chase if they had been successful in their attempt to sign him in 2021.

However, Kane’s remarkable goal feats seemed a distant dream during a difficult start to his career that featured several failed loan spells before he finally emerged as a star.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goalscorers in football history.

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.

For Kane to be alongside such a legendary player is a tribute to his predatory instincts and his perseverance.

The 29-year-old’s first Tottenham goal came back in 2011 against Shamrock Rovers in the Europa League.

If that was a low-key way to start an incredible career, his record strike carried far more significance.

Arsenal’s shock 1-0 defeat at struggling Everton on Saturday had given City renewed hope they could overhaul the leaders.

But instead Kane’s 19th goal in all competitions this season leaves second-placed City trailing five points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand and host Pep Guardiola’s men in a crucial clash on February 15.

Without boss Antonio Conte after emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder, Tottenham were led by his assistant Cristian Stellini and this result surely lifted the recuperating Italian’s spirits.

Tottenham’s win moved them within one point of fourth-placed Newcastle as they chase Champions League qualification.

It took Kane just 15 minutes to make history as Rodri’s careless pass on the edge of the City area allowed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to rob Manuel Akanji.

Hojbjerg slipped his pass to Kane and, with immortality in his sights, the striker guided a slightly scuffed low shot past Ederson with typical efficiency.

Sprinting away to soak up the acclaim, Kane waved towards his family, who were sitting below a scoreboard emblazoned with the message “Congratulations Harry” alongside pictures of him celebrating previous goals for the club.

The England captain was serenaded by Tottenham fans chanting “Harry Kane, he’s one of our own” as the product of the club’s youth academy walked back to the centre circle beaming a broad grin.

City’s response was laboured and Guardiola grew tetchy on the touchline, ranting in frustration after the subdued Erling Haaland opted to pass instead of shoot.

Riyad Mahrez was inches away from easing Guardiola’s angst when he crashed a fierce volley against the crossbar.

City came from two goals down at half-time to beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in January.

But with City showing no signs of emulating that fightback, Guardiola sent on Kevin De Bruyne, having surprisingly left the Belgium midfielder on the bench for “tactical” reasons.

De Bruyne’s presence lifted City and Julian Alvarez’s deflected shot looped over before Akanji appealed in vain for a penalty when his shot hit Cristian Romero’s arm.

In a tense finale, Tottenham had to play last three minutes with 10 men after Romero was dismissed for a second booking as he chopped down Jack Grealish.