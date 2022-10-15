EPL: Harry Kane, Hojbjerg on target as Tottenham cruise past Everton

Tottenham Hotspur moved level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League table after securing a 2-0 win over Everton in North London.

Kane – making his 400th appearance for the North London club – stepped up to the penalty spot after 59 minutes to put Antonio Conte’s men in the ascendancy, and a deflected finish from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the dying embers completed the job for Spurs.

Neither goalkeeper was truly tested in the opening exchanges, with Frank Lampard’s side happy to sit back and let the Lilywhites come at them, but the hosts’ lack of creativity was evident.

Richarlison missed a couple of half-chances to put Tottenham ahead against his former club, but the best chance of a largely uneventful first half fell to Toffees lynchpin Amadou Onana.

A mix-up between Cristian Romero and Hojbjerg saw the ball break kindly for Onana, who sprinted forward into the box but could only watch his effort sail over the crossbar.

Already without the injured Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham were dealt another attacking blow when Richarlison pulled up with an apparent calf problem within a few minutes of the second half, leading Conte to bring on Yves Bissouma and shift to a 3-5-2 setup.

The tactical alteration very nearly paid dividends straight away, as Kane stung the palms of Jordan Pickford with a ferocious volley into the ground before Son Heung-min fired over from the follow-up.

The hosts continued to foray forward, with Pickford spilling a similar volley from Matt Doherty into the danger area, and the Everton shot-stopper felled Kane as the striker attempted to pounce on the follow-up.

Paul Tierney did not hesitate to point to the spot, which pitted England captain against England number one. Kane had got one of his penalties horribly wrong against Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek, but he made no mistake this time, firing home into the bottom left corner beyond the reach of Pickford to give Tottenham the lead on the hour mark.

Lampard brought on the fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a bid to inject some life into an ailing Everton attack, but it was the introduction of Bissouma that had the biggest impact on the game as Tottenham remained in cruise control.

With Everton still offering very little in attack, Tottenham took advantage in the 86th minute, as Rodrigo Bentancur surged down the right-hand side before picking out midfield partner Hojbjerg in acres of space in the box, and the Dane steadied himself before side-footing an effort into the back of the net.

A deflection off of Alex Iwobi took the ball away from Pickford, and Tottenham remained untroubled on their way to a third successive victory in all competitions.

Tottenham now prepare for battle against Manchester United on Wednesday evening, while the Toffees – who have slipped down to 14th – make the journey to Newcastle United on the same night.