Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Kick off: 4:30PM

Arsenal play host to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby looking to establish a five-point advantage over their fierce rivals in the Premier League standings.

While the Gunners lost out to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, Spurs head into Sunday’s fixture having suffered a surprise home defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Losing out in a relatively high-scoring game against Liverpool produced comments of “same old Arsenal”, something which is arguably justified by the questionable defending of David Luiz for one of Mohamed Salah’s two goals.

However, having previously ground out wins against Newcastle United and Burnley, it is far too early for the Gunners to be written off at the top of the table.

Unlike some of the other contenders, Unai Emery has had to contend with easing his new arrivals into action, with the encounter on Merseyside representing the first time that each of Luiz, Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe had all started in the same team.

Although there were as many negatives as there were positives, time will be required for each of the trio to fully bed into life at the Emirates Stadium.

Nevertheless, a home derby showdown with the club’s biggest enemies is the perfect occasion for them to show why they have been brought to the club, especially in the case of Pepe given the investment which has been made in the Ivory Coast international.

Emery finds himself in a position where he needs to find the right balance with regards to the winger, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, aware that the supporters will want to see all three playing in tandem.

Whether that is possible in the long term remains to be seen, although few would criticise the Spaniard if he opted to go with a gung-ho style against opponents who have issues at the back.

There will be caution at the other end, despite none of Spurs’ attacking players showing much form in the final third, but Emery and his players have the opportunity to deliver a statement performance early in the title race, and this is the perfect platform to do just that.

After reaching the Champions League final and significantly improving his squad over the summer, life at Spurs was supposed to get easier for Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the Argentine will rightly be worried about the current performances of his team, who are fortunate to have four points on the board from matches against Aston Villa, City and Newcastle.

Having come through what would have been perceived to be the tougher two fixtures having avoided defeat, Pochettino would have expected his side to deliver another win against a Newcastle outfit who had offered very little in meetings against Arsenal and Norwich City.

Spurs continued to look devoid of ideas in the final third, however, and it highlighted the importance of keeping Christian Eriksen at the club at least until the end of his contract.

Arsenal possible XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Rose, Son, Kane.