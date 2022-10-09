EPL: Gunners gun for struggling Liverpool

League leaders Arsenal will be looking to make it eight wins from nine matches when they take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The visitors, meanwhile, are aiming to return to winning ways having drawn their last two league matches.

While Arsenal’s expectations undoubtedly raised after acquiring Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from champions Manchester City in the summer transfer window, even the most ardent Gunners fan may not have predicted such a fast start to the campaign from their side.

Mikel Arteta’s side preserved their status at the top of the Premier League by beating their fiercest rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London derby last weekend, with Jesus, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka each on the score sheet.

Emerson Royal’s straight red card for a cynical challenge on Gabriel Martinelli moments after the hour mark undoubtedly helped Arsenal ease to their victory, but they were the better side throughout and on current form look set for their first title challenge in several seasons.

Liverpool, of course, are the only team who have managed to keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s Man City in recent times, making today’s clash an extremely exciting and potentially telling one in terms of anticipating how the rest of the season may unfold.

The Gunners extended their winning run in all competitions at home to eight matches by beating Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday evening. If they can make it nine in a row on Sunday and keep ahead of Man City at the top of the table in the process, then what previously seemed to be wild dreams may become perceived as more realistic ambitions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are suffering their poorest start to a season in several years, with Jurgen Klopp’s side heading into today’s meeting 11 points behind their forthcoming opponents (albeit with one game in hand).

After taking just two points from their opening three games, the Merseysiders looked to have turned a corner with successive home wins against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, but they have since been held by Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds showed great character to turn around a 2-0 deficit against the Seagulls at Anfield last weekend to lead 3-2 in the second half, with Roberto Firmino bagging a brace either side of half-time, but an inspired Leandro Trossard was not to be stopped on the day as the Belgian sealed his hat-trick – and snatched a point for his side – with only seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Klopp switched to a more attacking formation against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday, with four attackers starting in front of Thiago Alcantara and club captain Jordan Henderson as a midfield pairing. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick and Mohamed Salah’s penalty ultimately downed last season’s Europa League runners-up in a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Whether the German feels his side are capable of visiting an in-form Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium with such a bold system remains to be seen, especially as it is surely a must not lose game if they are to harbour any realistic hopes of winning the Premier League this season.

Arsenal possible XI:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool possible XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz