EPL: Gunners gun down Palace in five-goal thriller, Wenger equals Ferguson’s record

Arsenal have moved to within one point of the Champions League places courtesy of a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The Gunners took a deserved lead into half time after Shkodran Mustafi had broken the deadlock, but Palace restored parity against the run of play through Andros Townsend early in the second half.

Two goals in less than four minutes from Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal back in control after the hour mark, though, and the visitors held on for all three points despite James Tomkins giving Palace some late hope.

The result brings an end to Palace’s club-record eight-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League to leave Roy Hodgson’s side just one point clear of the relegation zone ahead of a New Year’s Eve showdown with Manchester City.

Arsenal, meanwhile, keep pace with the top four after seeing Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all win earlier in the week, picking up only their third away victory of the season.

The match was Arsene Wenger’s 810th as a manager in the Premier League – equalling Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-time record – and his side were the first to threaten when Granit Xhaka flashed a 25-yard effort over the crossbar.

The Gunners stay sixth in the table, but move level on points with fifth-placed Tottenham having extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches.