EPL: Fulham dare Red Devils

Fulham vs. Man Utd

Venue: Craven Cottage

Kick off: 4:30PM

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League this afternoon when they head to West London to take on an impressive Fulham.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupy ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start.

Fulham’s last three Premier League seasons have ended in relegation, but the Cottagers appear to have more than enough quality to make it back-to-back campaigns at this level of football, with a total of 19 points from 14 matches leaving them in ninth position in the table.

Marco Silva’s side have a record of five wins, four draws and five defeats in the league this term, and they have been full of goals, finding the back of the net on 23 occasions, which is five more than Man United.

That said, only Bournemouth (32), Nottingham Forest (30) and Leicester City (25) have conceded more times than Fulham in the league this term, with the London club shipping 24 goals in their 14 matches, and Man United’s attack will be looking to exploit that area of weakness this weekend.

Fulham entered last weekend’s clash with Manchester City off the back of a four-game unbeaten run in the league, which included wins over Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Silva’s side were unfortunate to lose against Pep Guardiola’s side, with Erling Braut Haaland winning it in the 95th minute from the penalty spot, and it was the type of performance that would have given their supporters plenty of encouragement for the remainder of the campaign.

Fulham have not beaten Man United in the Premier League since December 2009, but the points were shared (1-1) when they last locked horns at Old Trafford in May 2021.

Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last travelled to Craven Cottage in January 2021, while the Red Devils have triumphed in 11 of their last 12 fixtures with the capital outfit in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag’s side saw a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end last weekend when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The result has left Man United in fifth position in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the North London club, while they have a record of seven wins, two draws and four defeats from their 13 league games this term.

The Red Devils will enter this match off the back of a win, meanwhile, having beaten Villa 4-2 in the EFL Cup on Thursday evening to progress to the fourth round of the competition.

Ten Hag will now be desperate to sign off for the break with all three points, which would leave them in a strong position to challenge for a top-four spot when the action resumes in late December.

Man United’s head coach said during his pre-match press conference that the 20-time English champions would “have to be really good” at Craven Cottage in order to secure a positive result, and the Dutchman will be demanding a response following the poor performance at Villa Park last weekend.

Fulham possible XI: Leno, Decordova-Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Cairney, Palhinha, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Vinicius.

Manchester United possible XI: De Gea, Malacia, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Martial, Rashford.






