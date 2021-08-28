EPL: Foxes target Norwich City’s scalp

Norwich City vs. Leicester City

Venue: Carrow Road

Kick off: 3PM

Leicester City will be looking to bounce back from Monday’s heavy defeat at West Ham United when they continue their Premier League season away to Norwich City this afternoon.

The Foxes suffered a 4-1 loss to West Ham in their last fixture, while Norwich have lost heavily to Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two league matches of the 2021-22 campaign.

Norwich were excellent in the Championship last season, but they were reminded of the step up in class on the opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign, with Liverpool proving far too strong, the Reds eventually running out 3-0 winners over Daniel Farke’s side at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were then on the end of a 5-0 defeat to the champions Manchester City last weekend, and the club must now take on another of the teams looking to be present at the top end of the division come May.

Farke’s team will enter this match off the back of a positive result, though, having recorded a 6-0 victory over Bournemouth in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Norwich will know that their home form will be crucial if they are to stay in the top flight this season, and they will be wary of suffering another poor result this weekend ahead of their next match after the international break, which comes at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

The Canaries are currently bottom of the table on goal difference, but Farke will not be too concerned at this stage as the matches will start to get easier after an incredibly difficult start.

Leicester, meanwhile, made a positive start to their 2021-22 campaign, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield before winning by the same score against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Foxes were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline against West Ham on Monday night, though, with Ayoze Perez being sent off in what was a difficult evening for the FA Cup winners.

Leicester will have ambitions of finishing in the top four this season, but it remains to be seen whether the squad is strong enough to go all the way; today’s contest is even more important considering that their next match after the international break is at home to the champions Man City.

Brendan Rodgers’s side lost 1-0 to Norwich when they last visited Carrow Road in February 2020, and they have not actually beaten the Canaries in the Premier League since February 2016, which will be concerning for their supporters ahead of what is a potential banana skin this afternoon.

Norwich City possible XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; McLean, Gilmour, Rupp, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica.

Leicester City possible XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho.