EPL: Foxes hunt for Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Kick off: 3PM

After finally getting off the mark with a win this week, Leicester City now attempt haul themselves out of the Premier League’s bottom three with victory over Bournemouth today.

The Foxes visit the Vitality Stadium following a 4-0 thumping of local rivals Nottingham Forest, while the hosts have embarked on a four-game unbeaten run that sees them sitting in mid-table, some five points clear of their opponents.

Undoubtedly relieved to have ended a six-match streak of Premier League defeats, Leicester now travel to the South Coast seeking to maintain the momentum earned by a long-awaited win on Monday night.

Inspired by James Maddison’s first-half double, City’s first victory of the season took them above their East Midlands counterparts and lifted them off the bottom of the table.

Embattled head coach Brendan Rodgers will demand his charges now back up that success on Saturday, as they face another promoted side; after a tough run of fixtures, Leicester’s run up until the World Cup offers a chance to accumulate points and ascend through the standings.

Only five teams have registered more goals in the top flight this season, with the Foxes outscoring every other side currently in the bottom half, and Maddison’s form has played a significant role in such impressive attacking output.

The England international has been directly involved in 19 goals from 24 top-flight appearances during 2022 – 12 goals and seven assists – which represents a figure only three players can better, and only one Englishman – Harry Kane.

Surely his presence will be crucial in continuing Leicester’s recent trend against Saturday’s opponents, as after failing to win any of their first seven Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, they have now won two of the last three.

Since taking the reins as caretaker, Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has helped his side put together an unbeaten streak which sees them progressing gradually up the table.

Having picked up points against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and most recently Brentford, the 39-year-old is apparently being considered as a permanent appointment, so will be keen to prove his credentials again when going head-to-head with an established Premier League manager.

O’Neil pits his wits against Brendan Rodgers following a goalless stalemate with Brentford last weekend, as Bournemouth met the Bees in the top flight for the very first time. Without several players due to injury, the Cherries ground out their third draw since promotion, and they have also won two of their eight league games so far.

They last enjoyed a longer run without defeat in the Premier League back in 2018, but Bournemouth have also failed to score in each of their last three home games – only once in the club’s league history have they done so in four on the bounce – 17 years ago, while in League One.

Having never before lost a Premier League game against Leicester at the Vitality Stadium, at least precedent is on their side as they attempt to simultaneously end their scoreless streak and extend a promising start to life under O’Neil.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Tavernier, Billing, Christie, Solanke.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, Soumare, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy.